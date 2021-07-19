Watch now: Despite soggy start, Bagelfest brings in crowds; 2022 dates set

MATTOON — The head of the Mattoon tourism department on Monday said the annual Bagelfest “couldn’t have gone any better,” despite a soggy start.

"We felt like we had suffered a pretty hard blow with the rain, and because it wasn't just rain, it was torrential downpour," said Mattoon Tourism and Arts Director Angelia Burgett. "And the park was very wet and lots of standing water, but Friday was better. We got our concert in. Our vendors and our carnival were able to recoup some of the loss on Thursday, which is super important to us. And then Saturday was amazing.”

The annual homage to Mattoon’s signature bread product returned Tuesday-Saturday in Peterson Park after cancellation last year because of COVID.

The festival was organized in the 1980s to show appreciation to Murray Lender for building the Lender bagel factory in town. Today, the 200,000-square-foot DeWitt Avenue plant is owned by Bimbo Bakeries USA.

This year, organizers had to deal with round after round of rain. Mattoon on Thursday received over an inch of rain in a few hours, as well as a tornado warning, which made it dangerous to host the free Scott Wattles Concert at the Rotary bandshell.

The rain also caused standing water that threatened to make the park difficult to get around. After hours of effort, several volunteers managed to drain some of the worst areas — including behind the main stage — of standing water.

The rain let up on Friday to allow more people to visit vendors and enjoy carnival rides. It showered briefly in the late-afternoon, making it possible for many individuals to see Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder. Bagelfest sold over 1,000 tickets to the concert, Burgett said.

"These people were knee-deep in mud to try to get that band back on," said Bagelfest organizer Kim Janssen.

Saturday experienced sunny weather that never climbed over 85 degrees. This made ideal weather for the YMCA run, the free bagel breakfast, the parade, and later on the concert by Resurrection: A Journey Tribute Band at the main stage.

This festival acts as a major economic boost to the community. It also coincided with a softball tournament just blocks away from Peterson Park.

"The hotels were full during this this weekend, this whole week, really, and the restaurants are busy, the retail is busy. The economic impact is it hits everybody," said Burgett.

Though they have not done an economic impact study on this year's event, usually the festival brings in several hundred thousand dollars to the area.

"I consider this to be a big part of our branding," said Burgett. "When we have successful events, like Bagelfest, that sort of adds to the credibility of 'Why would I go visit that place?'"

Some more of the people benefitted from Bagelfest were the performers, all of which are coming out of a year that rattled the performing industry.

"COVID was such a drastic lifestyle change for so many people in our business, so it's nice to be getting back into it (performing)," said bassist for Resurrection: A Journey Tribute Band Ben King.

"We've gotten to the point now where we can do that 70-80 shows a year," said lead singer Ryan Christopher. "We can almost make it a full-time project for most people in the band, which is nice. Slowly but surely we'd like to be able to do more: 100-plus shows a year. It'd be nice."

The tribute band was able to play right on schedule.

Some changes to the usual schedule ended up forming some positive changes, said Burgett. The Bagelfest Bow Wow, which gathers local individuals, occurred on Wednesday night, which is a few days earlier than usual. This turned it into a quieter event.

Another big change was the Miss Bagelfest Contest, which moved location from Peterson Park to the Fields Church.

"It is set everybody up so that they could really enjoy the whole process without feeling like there was something they were missing, you know, like something else was going on in the park or another contest," said Burgett.

The lawn seating instead of reserved seating also worked well for several of the concerts this year, Burgett said.

Attendees “kind of stretched out farther, it just seemed like a really good setup," said Burgett.

Some of these changes might translate into Bagelfests to come, but not much is decided, yet.

Next year’s Bagelfest will take place between July 19 and 23.

