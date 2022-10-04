Watch now: Food trucks, festivities to mark Mattoon dog park opening

MATTOON — Mars Petcare has been involved with the planned Mattoon Community Dog Park since this project's early stages, including awarding a $30,000 sponsorship for a medium-to-large dog area there.

This pet food manufacturer in Mattoon has remained involved as the 2.4-acre dog park nears its opening on city property in the 200 block of Shelby Avenue, where a group of Mars Petcare employees volunteered to help the Mattoon Parks Department set up chain link fences Friday morning.

"When you start seeing the fences go up and getting closer to opening day, it's exciting," said Mars employee Brian Nichols, who is a member of the dog park committee, as he fastened sections of chain link to the fence framework.

The committee has scheduled a ribbon cutting ceremony for 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the dog park, which is located along the north side of the youth sports Roundhouse Complex just east of Albin Animal Clinic. Community members and their canine companions are invited to attend the event and to try out the park, where food and drink trucks, pet treat vendors, and other festivities will be on hand.

Vendors at the event are set to include Kep's Cooking, J.D.'s Smokeshack & Country Bake Shop, The Baking Emporium, Beautifully Brewed Mobile Coffee Cart, Just for Them/Latonya's Pet Bakery & Boutique, and more.

In late 2019, the committee kicked off a campaign to build a dog park. The committee initially planned for a site on undeveloped city land off of South 14th Street but moved the project this summer to a developed site with utility connections and parking. The $300,000 project has been possible through the committee's fundraising and grant writing campaign, including sponsorships from the Kersten family of Mattoon for the park's small dog area and Mars for the medium-to-large dog area.

"Mars Petcare has played a significant role in the development of the Mattoon Community Dog Park," said park committee member Katrina Butler. "Their purchase of the naming rights for the medium/large dog park in the amount of $30,000 helped to jump start the project."

The Mattoon factory also helped with the dog park in other ways. Butler said Mattoon Middle School teacher Kim McQueen-Wilson and her Builders Club students took the lead on a recycling project to produce eight, 6-foot park benches and four, 8-foot ADA accessible picnic tables for the dog park. From 2018 to 2021, the students collected a total of 4,200 pounds of plastic for these items.

Butler said Mars was instrumental in expediting the completion of the recycling project by almost a year and a half when the factory donated an abundance of plastic lids that it would otherwise need to trash.

“We’re thrilled to support the new dog park here in Mattoon, one of our major manufacturing locations and the place that many of our associates call home. This new dog park will give more Mattoon residents the opportunity to enjoy the benefits of a life with pets and supports our Mars Petcare purpose: 'A Better World For Pets,'” said Mattoon Plant Manager Kim Adamson.