Watch now: Tour de Charleston, Lincoln Lap & Fall Fest planned

CHARLESTON — The sixth annual Tour de Charleston will be held Saturday, Sept. 24, in conjunction with new Lincoln Lap & Fall Fest events on the courthouse square.

The Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce, the event organizer, reported that Tour bicycle ride registration will start at 6 a.m. and Lincoln Lap run-walk registration will begin at 7 a.m., while Zack's Snack Shack will open for breakfast at 7:30 a.m.

2021 Tour de Charleston

Riders take off for the start of the fifth annual Tour de Charleston Bike Race in 2021 on the Coles County courthouse square. The sixth annual Tour is set for Saturday, Sept. 24.

Following opening ceremonies at 7:40 a.m., the Tour's 62.5-mile race will start at 7:50 a.m. and its 12.5-mile and 25-mile races will begin at 8 a.m. on courses through the Charleston area countryside. Participants in the 3-kilometer Lincoln Lap will step off at 9 a.m. and follow a route through historic Charleston streets.

The Fall Fest's lineup of live music will begin with Big Blue Mountain, 8:30-10:30 a.m., followed by the Moondogs, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Other food trucks will begin opening at 9 a.m., including Sizzlin Tizzler wood-fired pizza and subs, Aunt Kim's Kettle Corn, We-Like-It Farm Stand, and Hawaiian Shaved Ice. In addition, The Butcher Shop will serve up free hot dogs while supplies last.

Other festivities will include Mike & Stan's beer garden, opening at 10 a.m.; a children's Abraham Lincoln mask making activity, 10 a.m.; a children's lantern making activity, noon; and Lincoln costume contest, 12:30 p.m. The events will conclude at 2 p.m.

PHOTO GALLERY: Tour de Charleston 2018

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

