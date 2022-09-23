Watch now: Tour de Charleston, Lincoln Lap & Fall Fest planned

CHARLESTON — The sixth annual Tour de Charleston will be held Saturday, Sept. 24, in conjunction with new Lincoln Lap & Fall Fest events on the courthouse square.

The Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce, the event organizer, reported that Tour bicycle ride registration will start at 6 a.m. and Lincoln Lap run-walk registration will begin at 7 a.m., while Zack's Snack Shack will open for breakfast at 7:30 a.m.

Following opening ceremonies at 7:40 a.m., the Tour's 62.5-mile race will start at 7:50 a.m. and its 12.5-mile and 25-mile races will begin at 8 a.m. on courses through the Charleston area countryside. Participants in the 3-kilometer Lincoln Lap will step off at 9 a.m. and follow a route through historic Charleston streets.

The Fall Fest's lineup of live music will begin with Big Blue Mountain, 8:30-10:30 a.m., followed by the Moondogs, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Other food trucks will begin opening at 9 a.m., including Sizzlin Tizzler wood-fired pizza and subs, Aunt Kim's Kettle Corn, We-Like-It Farm Stand, and Hawaiian Shaved Ice. In addition, The Butcher Shop will serve up free hot dogs while supplies last.