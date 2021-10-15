Watch now: Why Coles County residents love the spooky season

MATTOON — Matt and Anna Miller's children love trick-or-treating, but they also like seeing everyone else's costumes, so their family takes time every Halloween to give out candy at their Mattoon home.

Anna Miller said their Halloween spirit also has led them to add new outdoor decorations every year to their home at Lafayette Avenue and Elm Ridge for their children — Milus, 8; Harry, 5; and Helen, 1 — and for other kids in the neighborhood to enjoy.

Halloween-related spending is projected to hit an all-time high of $10.14 billion in 2021, according the National Retail Federation. That's compared to $8.05 billion last year.

The trade association also estimates 65% of Americans will participate in Halloween activities this year, up from 58% in 2020 and comparable with 68% in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like last year, the Illinois Department of Public Health is advising parents to take COVID precautions, including face masks and trick-or-treating in small groups.

'We ran out of candy'

For the Millers, the latest additions include a spooky, glowing figure in an upstairs window that can be seen from two blocks away on Charleston Avenue and a giant spider on a web that is strung from the gutter to the yard.

"We have a bus stop here near our front yard in the mornings and the kids love it," Miller said. "We get a lot of trick-or-treaters. We get tons and tons. We usually just sit on the porch because its busy all night long. We love it."

The Millers are among many families in Mattoon and Charleston that transform the look of their homes with spiders, witches, jack-o-lanterns, scarecrows and other spooky decorations in the weeks leading up to Halloween, which falls on Sunday, Oct. 31 this year.

For the past six years, Debra and Mike Sullivan of Charleston have been turning their historic home into a Halloween attraction.

"I think last year we had over a hundred kids visit," Debra Sullivan said. "We ran out of candy."

their front yard is filled with life-sized ghouls and skeletons. One of their more eye-catching props is a hearse, which they designed themselves from antiques they collected, pulled by cobweb-wrapped deer. The deer actually double for reindeer whenever it's time for Christmas decorations to come out.

"I thought, 'We need to use them, too,'" Debra Sullivan said.

The couple's collection of spooky season decorations has been growing each year, to the point where it takes several days or weeks to set up everything.

"On Halloween, we'll have projections," Mike Sullivan said. "It will be really cool."

"We mainly do it for our grandkids," Debra Sullivan said of decorating for their six grandsons, and two great-grandchildren. "They come every year for Halloween to trick-or-treat all the way down Sixth and Seventh streets."

'They will have those mementos'

Mattoon resident Lauren Wilcoxen said she and several other members of her extended family have mid-October birthdays, so she grew up having fun at Halloween-themed birthday parties.

She her husband, Zach Wilcoxen, have carried on that Halloween spirit by getting their three children involved with decorating their home in the 1800 block of Dakota Avenue for the season and creating homemade decorations for their ever-growing collection. She said Zayden, 9; Iris, 7; and Braxton, 3, also spend a few hours every season painting pumpkins for their display.

Wilcoxen said their display has gotten added Halloween atmosphere from their two black cats, Luca and Wilco; their black Goldendoodle, Remi; and their neighbor's collection of inflatable decorations. Wilcoxen said she also plans to help with her children's future Halloweens by setting aside a tote bag of heirlooms for each of them that include some of their decorations.

"That way when they move out on their own, they don't have to start from scratch. They will have those mementos," Wilcoxen said.

