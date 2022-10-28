Family displaced by early morning fire in Charleston

CHARLESTON — A Charleston family has been displaced by an early Friday morning fire that damaged their home.

According to a news release, the Charleston Fire Department was called at 1:30 a.m. to 530 Reynolds Lot 60. They arrived to find fire coming from a small shed that had extended into the mobile home.

The residents were home at the time of the fire and were able to escape, the release said.

The fire, which is under investigation, appears to have started in the shed and due to the close proximity it caught the mobile home on fire and caused heat damage to another. The shed was a total loss and the mobile home had severe damage, the release said.

The five residents have been displaced due to the extent of the damage and have gotten assistance from the American Red Cross. One resident did suffer minor burns and was treated at the scene.

Crews were on scene until around 4 a.m. The Charleston Fire Department was assisted by the Charleston Police Department, Coles-Moultrie County 911, Ameren Illinois and the American Red Cross.