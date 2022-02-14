ABOLT: Chamber asks on Valentine’s Day: Do you love your job?

Valentine’s Day is a time to express love. We often do that with flowers, chocolates, and/or a mushy Hallmark card. Romeo loved Juliet. Most parents love their children. But what about your job?

Do you find yourself saying or feeling, “I love my job!” Or have you thought about dreading going to work or counting down the minutes to closing time?

Recently we’ve been talking about “The Great Resignation of 2021” in reference to the high number of people that changed jobs or retired in 2021. The latest figures released on Jan. 4, 2022, show that 4.5 million people voluntarily left their positions in November — a record high for the past 25 years. Even more staggering, Joblist found in a recent survey that 73% of currently employed workers are actively thinking about quitting their jobs.

Market research cites a myriad of reasons for “the Great Resignation.”

With Valentine’s Day on my mind, I’d suggest that the top reason is that those resigning didn’t care or feel supported in their job, let alone love it. There are a lot of reasons for someone to love their job, such as these examples from Indeed.com:

• A clear understanding of expectations

• Fair pay

• Quality benefits

• An open-door policy

• The opportunity to grow

• Challenging work

In our survey of Charleston businesses, the number one reason respondents loved their job was a sense of feeling recognized and valued by their employer. Flexible schedules and serving customers tied at second. Maybe surprising to you (it was to me), salary satisfaction came in at a distant fifth place.

To me, the most important part of loving your job is finding work that interests and challenges you. We’ve all heard the saying, do what you love and never work a day in your life. There are a lucky few that can be employed in their favorite activity or hobby. I love playing golf but gainful employment on the links isn’t in the cards for me.

We don’t all love aspects of our job — but does our environment foster a sense of purpose and achievement? The community of Charleston has a diverse set of employers staffed by people with high integrity and deep Midwestern values. There is a lot to love about working in our community.

Happy Valentine’s Day!

Doug Abolt is president and CEO for the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce.

