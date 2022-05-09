ABOLT: Charleston area 'comes together' at Chamber Dinner

You may have heard that the Beatles theme for this year’s Charleston Chamber Dinner was "Come Together." And we did with approximately 260 community members in attendance.

Quint Essential Brass, a group of local musicians, provided the background music during the social hour. Before dinner, we took a group picture, spanning the EIU Grand Ballroom, wearing our Beatles-inspired sunglasses. You can view that great shot on our Facebook page or at charlestonchamber.com. It is an inspiring sight to see leaders in our area gathered and having fun.

After dinner, the award ceremony recognized the Chamber diplomat of the year, Deborah Mueller, for her volunteerism and the Business of the Year, Pagliai’s Pizza, for their long-time commitment to Charleston.

The nominator of Pagliai’s, Jenifer Swenson, shared how the restaurant is such a part of so many people’s history. That’s including owners Rosie and Dan Lazono who met while both were working at the restaurant. Rosie said, “We have been blessed to be a part of rehearsal dinners, birthdays, anniversaries, retirements, Homecomings, holidays, and more. And those stories and connections are the best part of the job (aside from the food). It's enabled us to help support schools, activities, sports, fundraisers and more in our community and for that we are thankful.”

The highlight of the evening was recognizing our local heroes — law enforcement, fire services, education professionals, and medical professionals, during the dinner and reception. Rightfully so, the audience failed to follow directions to hold their applause, and in the end, a rousing standing ovation was given to the entire group.

The million-dollar question is why was attendance up? Was it holding it in April rather than January? Was it out of respect for teachers, medical, fire, and police? Or was it because people are anxious to come together to see old friends and make new ones? Whatever the reason, we are proud that the community showed such clear support for our community, local businesses and heroes.

Doug Abolt is president and CEO for the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.