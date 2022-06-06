ABOLT: Charleston Chamber explains why you should 'let the dogs out'

An ironic thing happened to me the Friday before the state track meet. As those of you in Charleston know, most of the city can hear the sounds at times from EIU — the cheering of the crowd at a football game, the bands that converge for the Smith Walbridge camps, and music playing for various events.

Well, just as I left the house to take my dogs for a walk, guess what song was playing on the EIU loudspeakers… “Who Let the Dogs Out?!” I laughed and so did the neighbor that was also walking her dog.

That got me thinking about a follow up question that applies more to humans than dogs. Not who let us out but, why go out? Have you ever heard someone say there is nothing to do in Charleston? Heck, I might have even said that in my 28 years in Charleston.

At the Chamber office, I’ve become much more aware of events, activities, and hidden gems around town. Our newsletter is packed full of those events in our newsletter. The city of Charleston’s tourism calendar is another source of seeing all there is to do in our area.

As an example, the state track meet draws over 20,000 people to Charleston for each three-day event. It’s very exciting to watch the young athletes compete. Charleston’s own Matt Piescinski’s superb announcing is part of the culture and a highlight as families and friends cheer athletes across the finish line at O’Brien Field.

I hope you consider volunteering at a program this summer, like EIU’s Beautification Day that will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 11. Crews help pull weeds, assist with outdoor gardening projects, and other general clean-up efforts. All are invited to help enrich Eastern’s natural splendor.

Below is a list of some of the other reasons to go outdoors:

• Visit Charleston Lake. Hike, bike, fish, picnic or just hang out and enjoy the scenery.

• The Rotary Pool completed upgrades recently and the Charleston Country Club just put in a whole new pool and deck.

• Youth baseball and softball is big in Coles County. Take in a game and you will probably find that the experience was more enjoyable than traveling to watch paid professionals play.

• Charleston is home to two golf courses that are in beautiful locations. Our Country Club recently completed various upgrades including an outdoor sitting area surrounding a fire pit.

• Take in a band concert at Kiwanis Park scheduled throughout the summer.

• Visit the 5-mile house or Lincoln Log Cabin and attend one of the numerous unique events.

• Have you been to the Douglas-Hart Nature Center recently? Wow, the grounds and the walking trails there are outstanding.

• And last but not least, explore businesses and restaurants in town. There are a number of new businesses and many of our restaurants offer outdoor dining.

As you can see, there are all kinds of outdoor things to do in and around Charleston. In addition to enjoying getting out, here are all kinds of scientifically proven health benefits of spending time outdoors. Dogs must go out; they don’t know how to use indoor plumbing. One could argue it is essential for people as well for the health benefits. Enjoy the places around Charleston area where people work, shop, live and socialize throughout the summer season.

Doug Abolt is president and CEO for the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce.

