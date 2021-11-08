ABOLT: Charleston Chamber sees opportunities and wide-spread optimism

My name is Doug Abolt and I am the new president and CEO of the Charleston Chamber of Commerce.

I grew up in Champaign and have called Charleston home for the last 25 years. My wife Debby and I have two grown children, Kaci and Kelsie, who attended Charleston schools and graduated from Eastern Illinois University. Since the mid-90s, I guess you could say we have grown “deep roots” in Charleston.

Prior to my work at the Chamber, I enjoyed working at Consolidated Communications. At CCI, we were encouraged to be involved in our communities. The opportunity to lead the Charleston Chamber allows me to give back to Charleston, develop working relationships, and stay active.

I’m joining the Chamber at a time when the outlook for the economic growth of Charleston and Coles County is good which makes this an exciting time to join the team. There are a staggering number of positive developments that have either been completed or are planned. You can see it around us and feel it in the optimism of community leaders and the public at large.

There are enhancements to Sister City Park and Lake Charleston, new soccer fields, the resurfacing of route 16, new street signs, and new businesses on the Charleston Square to name a few. In addition, industrial recycler GDB International has announced plans to invest $6.5 million to renovate the long-vacant Trailmobile facility. It is projected to create at least 75 new jobs and be open for business within two years.

It’s apparent that the arrow is pointed up for our area. Serving in this role gives me the privilege to support business growth and in turn make Charleston an even better place to work and live. I look forward to staying in touch in upcoming columns. You can reach me at president@charlestonchamber.com.

Doug Abolt is president and CEO for the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce.

