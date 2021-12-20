ABOLT: Charleston Chamber urges you to always have a plan

The last 18-plus months have been... "unique", to say the least. There seem to be more "unknowns" than "knowns."

It often times than not takes a lot more time than we want to spend on dealing with the future when the present tasks many of us to the limit!

Have you given any thought to what the next 18 months might look like for you and the work you do? Phil Crosby, a respected expert on quality, put it this way. “All work is a process.” Have you got a process (i.e. game plan) for the next year and a half, two or three?

One of our board members knew a Charleston-based consultant that helps companies work through this process. Amina Makhdoom Lynch with Fresnel Consulting has over 20 years of organizational change experience with small and large companies.

Lynch facilitated a half-day strategic planning session in July and a second session just last month.

Why did it take so long? The board wanted to get started as quickly as possible following a final decision on what our future would look like, but were strategic enough to wait until new staff to obtain our input as well. During that interim time, Lynch assisted us by preparing a survey of our members. That helped align our plan with the wants and needs of our members. We also benchmarked Charleston Chamber compared to other Chambers of Commerce for best practices.

What were the results? We are optimistic about having a solid plan that can be summarized in a one-page document that includes our new vision, mission, and strategic direction. It will establish performance measures to keep us focused on our priorities and measure how we are doing. Rather than collecting dust on a shelf, the Chamber’s strategic plan is prepared to be a working document. Our goal is to roll out the final product at our Jan. 29 annual Dinner Celebration & HEROES Reception.

Stay tuned for details.

Doug Abolt is president and CEO for the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.