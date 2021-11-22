ABOLT: Charleston Chamber urges you to shop local this holiday season

Thanksgiving is rapidly approaching. This time of year often brings on a range of feelings. It evokes excitement about spending quality time with family and friends.

Hunger comes on as the cooking begins and steadily grows as dinner time approaches. After the feast, we feel of contentment that comes with lying on the couch with your belt loosened watching football and contemplating the turkey sandwich you’re going to have as an evening snack.

It’s also a time that marks Christmas rapidly approaching, which brings worries about how to get your Christmas shopping done, let alone finding a unique gift for that special someone. Some people are so hyped up about it that they stay up all night on Thursday night to get an early start on the infamous Black Friday shopping day. You won’t see me in those lines at dawn; for one, I wouldn’t want to mess up that blissful night’s sleep that comes with a belly full of turkey.

I do take advantage of the great local businesses in our area. Our local businesses will be open on Black Friday and Saturday. Shopping small is the way to go! Whatever you’re searching for, the Charleston Chamber of Commerce invites you to shop at our local retailers. From home décor, to clothing and jewelry, restaurants, specialty stores and more, our local retailers have you covered!

In 2010, American Express launched Small Business Saturday and it’s a BIG day for shoppers to support their community. In 2011, the Senate unanimously passed a resolution in support of the day, and officials in all 50 states participate. It’s a chance for small businesses across the country to get increased exposure at the start of the holiday shopping season.

To help Americans find and support local small businesses, American Express created a map that plots out small businesses across the country. In addition, we have promotional materials available for businesses at the Chamber. The ultimate goal is to encourage shoppers to find and support local businesses year-round, whether home for the holidays or on a road trip during the winter season.

In addition to my role with the Chamber, I’m thankful for the community my family has been a part of in Charleston over the last couple of decades. I feel blessed to live in a place where we care for each other, come together in difficult times, and celebrate the joy of the holiday season.

Doug Abolt is president and CEO for the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce.

