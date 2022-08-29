ABOLT: Shopping local...it's more than just a phrase

"Shopping local" is a phrase that is advertised more and more. Communities across the country emphasize the importance of supporting local businesses. The Charleston Chamber’s objective of our shop local strategy is to:

1. Promote the advantages and benefits of supporting local businesses.

2. Publicize local businesses and their ability to uniquely fulfill customers’ needs.

3. Raise awareness of the importance of shopping local.

And while it may be a trendy catchphrase, “shop local” represents a very real and positive benefit for our community. Studies show that money spent with a local business turns over within the community with three times the impact as dollars spent elsewhere. Supporting local businesses directly benefits our other businesses and organizations, as well as the citizens of our communities through increased employment opportunities, sales and property tax revenues, and charitable donations and contributions.

We have many unique products and services available right here in Charleston and local businesses are the heart of our economy. Sales tax generated from Charleston transactions stays in Charleston and contributes to the quality of life we enjoy, making every local purchase a good investment in our community.

Every taxable dollar spent in Charleston helps fund important city-provided services like the police and fire departments, senior services, the public library, street maintenance, and parks and recreation activities.

Whether you are buying food and household items for your family, clothes, shoes, office supplies, remodeling your home or office, buying a vehicle or enjoying a recreational activity; remember to support our local businesses first.

When you choose to “shop local” this is what you do:

1. You keep dollars in our economy.

One study showed that for every $1 spent, $1.66 comes back to the community.

2. You embrace what makes us unique.

Today’s workers are choosing to settle in places that preserve their distinctive character. In an increasingly standardized world, it is important to support what is unique and special about our community.

3. You create local jobs.

Small local businesses account for a large share of new jobs created each year and locally based businesses provide some of the most stable employment opportunities in a community.

4. You help the environment.

Buying from a local business conserves energy and resources in the form of less fuel for transportation, saving you gas and travel time which equates to money saved.

5. You nurture community.

Ninety-one percent of local business owners contribute to their community by volunteering and making donations to the schools, nonprofits, community events, and more.

6. You conserve your tax dollars.

Spending locally ensures that your sales taxes are reinvested where they belong – right here in your community.

7. You create more choice.

Local businesses offer shoppers unique products and services, creating distinctive shopping experiences based on the needs and desires of the distinct market.

8. You take advantage of our expertise.

Research shows that small business owners compete by focusing on customer service and quality goods. They are passionate about what they do and take the time to get to know their customers.

9. You invest in entrepreneurship.

Local entrepreneurship fosters economic innovation and prosperity. The success of locally owned, independent businesses provides real-life inspiration to our young people, proving that they can stay in Charleston and prosper on their own terms.

10. You make our community a destination.

The more interesting and unique we are as a community, the more we will attract new neighbors, visitors and guests.

So next time you need to do some shopping, think about supporting our local businesses first. Make it your choice to invest in our community and help keep our local economy strong.