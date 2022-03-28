ABOLT: The history of the State Chamber of Commerce

To understand the role of the Chamber of Commerce, it helps to review the structure of the Chamber organization as well as the history.

My last article described the early formation, the widespread membership, and impact of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in our society. For this week, I’ll touch on the history, but more importantly, the services, resources, and role of the Illinois Chamber of Commerce.

A core group of professionals formed the Illinois Chamber in 1919, as one of the first statewide business organizations in the nation. In 1919, their goal was to “promote and protect the business climate of Illinois,” which remains relevant today.

Today, their mission statement is to be “The unifying leader of policies that support growth in Illinois’ dynamic and diverse economy.” Thus, their activities focus on representing the business community at the state level, working with state representatives, senators and the governor’s office to improve and advance a pro-business agenda.

The Illinois Chamber, including policy experts and business lobbyists, provides businesses a voice in Springfield to advocate for pro-business policy decisions.

Services and resources available via the State Chamber of Commerce include:

• Illinois Chamber Action: Through this department, employers and employees can obtain information and materials that explain, in simple language and a nonpartisan way, the importance of state and federal elections.

• Business Resource Center: In accordance with federal and state regulations, this center is a resource for necessary tools to maintain compliance.

• Training Programs: The state chamber provides training by industry experts for business at all levels.

My hope for this series is that our members and community recognize and utilize the resources available through our local and state organization. My next column will focus on the Charleston Chamber organization and its role in the community.

Doug Abolt is president and CEO for the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce.

