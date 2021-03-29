CHAMBER COLUMN: Charleston Chamber breaks down the Governor’s Restore Illinois Plan

On Thursday, March 18, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a new phase in the Restore Illinois Plan that adds an additional phase, The Bridge Phase, to the 5-phased plan.

The addition of the Bridge Phase will act as a bridge between Phase 4 and Phase 5, with Phase 5 being the “new normal.”

This new Bridge Phase will serve as a transition period with higher capacity limits and increased business operations. Although the addition of another phase to the plan might sound daunting, the Bridge Phase is extremely exciting for our local businesses and local events.

For example, once the Bridge Phase is reached, social events can move to an indoor capacity of 250 and an outdoor capacity of 500, increasing from the current capacity of 50 and 100. Retailers can move from a 50% capacity to a 60% capacity and restaurants can move from a 25% capacity to a 30% capacity indoors and 50% capacity outdoors.

A full breakdown of the Bridge Phase and what capacity limits will be under this phase is available on the COVID-19 Resource Page on the Chamber’s website, www.charlestonchamber.com.