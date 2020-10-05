CHAMBER COLUMN: Charleston Chamber co-hosts Scare on the Square with Parks & Rec Department

I am so thrilled the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce will partner with the Charleston Parks and Rec Department for the second Scare on the Square! Of course, with safety guidelines in place, this year will look a little different from last year’s Halloween event.

This year, we are going to have a drive-by trunk-or-treat. Rather than have each kiddo stop by each car/tent, businesses will be set up and cars will drive past to look at each family-friendly Halloween-themed decorated space. We encourage you to still dress up and drive with your windows down so your kiddo can show off their Halloween costume. To help reduce contact, treat bags will be given out at the end of the lineup. We are also asking for one non-perishable food donation to help us “pack the pumpkin”!

This year, we’re also hosting a virtual costume parade and a pumpkin decorating contest, sponsored by Four Little Pumpkins Farm. For more details on Scare on the Square, costume contest, and pumpkin decorating contest, visit our Facebook event page: www.facebook.com/SoSCharleston.

We’re also still seeking businesses to participate in this year’s event. If you would like to join in on our Halloween fun and have a decorated space, please contact Diane Ratliff at (217) 345-6897 or email tourism@co.coles.il.us.