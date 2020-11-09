CHAMBER COLUMN: Charleston Chamber encourages you to continue to support local business

The holiday season is right around the corner. Or, if you’re like me and craving a little more joy than past years, the holiday season is already here.

For many of us, this is the most wonderful time of the year. It is a time to gather with family and friends, select the perfect gift for loved ones, give back to our community, and celebrate the past year.

Undoubtedly, this year will look and feel a little bit differently than past years. Although we may not be able to enjoy some of our favorite holiday traditions in the ways that we’re used to, we’re still able to enjoy and celebrate the holiday season.

One of the ways to celebrate the season is by continuing to spread our love and support to our local businesses.

Our community is filled with so many incredible local businesses, many of which have been hit hard by COVID-19. This year, let’s make sure to think of our local businesses first when we think about gift giving.

Many of our local retailers will have unique, one-of-a-kind items that cannot be found anywhere else. Additionally, so many of these retailers offer online shopping and gift cards.