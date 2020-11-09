CHAMBER COLUMN: Charleston Chamber encourages you to continue to support local business

The holiday season is right around the corner. Or, if you’re like me and craving a little more joy than past years, the holiday season is already here.
For many of us, this is the most wonderful time of the year. It is a time to gather with family and friends, select the perfect gift for loved ones, give back to our community, and celebrate the past year.
Undoubtedly, this year will look and feel a little bit differently than past years. Although we may not be able to enjoy some of our favorite holiday traditions in the ways that we’re used to, we’re still able to enjoy and celebrate the holiday season.
One of the ways to celebrate the season is by continuing to spread our love and support to our local businesses.
Our community is filled with so many incredible local businesses, many of which have been hit hard by COVID-19. This year, let’s make sure to think of our local businesses first when we think about gift giving.
Many of our local retailers will have unique, one-of-a-kind items that cannot be found anywhere else. Additionally, so many of these retailers offer online shopping and gift cards.
Support for local businesses can also come in the form of following them on social media; leave them a comment about how much you enjoyed shopping with them, like and share their posts, and remind your social media friends to shop and support local!
Support Local Journalism
As most of you are aware, due to the tier 1 mitigation for COVID-19, our restaurants and bars were recently put under restrictions. Keep in mind, we can still enjoy our favorite restaurants and bars, while ensuring we are still supporting our local businesses.
Just like retailers, many of our favorite eating establishments offer gift cards, and gift cards make wonderful holiday gifts. You can still support our local restaurants/bars by ordering delivery and curbside pick up, too.
Make sure you check out the Chamber’s website, charlestonchamber.com, as we will be posting a list of the services and hours of our restaurants/bars. Another way to support local this holiday season is to order out for your family gatherings. We have all had so much stress this year, why add cooking to it?
Let’s remember what is important this holiday season is coming together as a community. Please, let’s continue to work together to support and shop local.
Our local businesses are run by our neighbors and our friends. Let’s show them how much we appreciate them! For more ideas how to support our local businesses, follow the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce on Facebook.
Jessica Meadows is president and CEO for the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce.
