CHAMBER COLUMN: Charleston Chamber encourages you to stay safe and support local business

It’s officially the week of Thanksgiving and, undoubtedly, this year’s holiday is going to look quite a bit different for most of us.
As of this past Friday, Illinois moved into Tier 3 mitigation for COVID-19. With the move into Tier 3, additional restrictions have been placed on many industries and on social gatherings.
The full list of mitigation requirements can be found on the Chamber’s website, www.charlestonchamber.com, under the COVID-19 resource page.
Additionally, the CDC has issued a Guide to Thanksgiving to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. This guide can also be viewed on the COVID-19 resource page on our website.
Finally, the IDPH is now urging Illinois residents to stay home and only leave for necessities for the next three weeks.
The mitigation and CDC and IDPH guidelines urge people to reduce the size of their holiday gatherings, stay home instead of traveling, and wear masks and socially distance if they do leave their homes. While these guidelines will most likely impact the way we celebrate Thanksgiving, adhering to them will help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and, ultimately, help our community get back to normal faster.
As we all adjust to these guidelines, I want to remind you that we are still able to support our local businesses. The Chamber and our local retailers will still observe Small Business Saturday this Saturday, November 28, with many of our retailers offering specials.
Please keep in mind, that if you are not comfortable physically going into a store, you can shop with most of our local retailers online. For a guide to local retailer’s hours, specials, and online shopping, visit the Chamber’s website.
Let’s all continue to think of our local businesses first when we think about gift giving this season. Many of our local retailers will have unique, one-of-a-kind items that cannot be found anywhere else.
Just like retailers, many of our favorite eating establishments offer gift cards, and gift cards make wonderful holiday gifts. You can still support our local restaurants/bars by ordering delivery and curb-side pick-up too. We have all had so much stress this year, why add cooking to the stress? Perhaps, consider ordering in and supporting one of our many local restaurants this year.
Let’s continue to work together to support and shop local. Our local businesses are run by our neighbors and our friends. Let’s show them how much we appreciate them! For more ideas how to support our local businesses, follow the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce on Facebook.
Jessica Meadows is president and CEO for the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce.
