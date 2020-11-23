CHAMBER COLUMN: Charleston Chamber encourages you to stay safe and support local business

It’s officially the week of Thanksgiving and, undoubtedly, this year’s holiday is going to look quite a bit different for most of us.

As of this past Friday, Illinois moved into Tier 3 mitigation for COVID-19. With the move into Tier 3, additional restrictions have been placed on many industries and on social gatherings.

The full list of mitigation requirements can be found on the Chamber’s website, www.charlestonchamber.com, under the COVID-19 resource page.

Additionally, the CDC has issued a Guide to Thanksgiving to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. This guide can also be viewed on the COVID-19 resource page on our website.

Finally, the IDPH is now urging Illinois residents to stay home and only leave for necessities for the next three weeks.

The mitigation and CDC and IDPH guidelines urge people to reduce the size of their holiday gatherings, stay home instead of traveling, and wear masks and socially distance if they do leave their homes. While these guidelines will most likely impact the way we celebrate Thanksgiving, adhering to them will help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and, ultimately, help our community get back to normal faster.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}