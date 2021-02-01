CHAMBER COLUMN: Charleston Chamber helps to keep your money local

Did you know the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce has “Choose Charleston” checks that help to stimulate the economy by keeping your money local?

Choose Charleston checks function the same as a regular check and allow you to make purchases at our local businesses.

Choose Charleston checks can be made out to any business or person, in any amount, and used with any of the Charleston Chamber’s members. For a full list of our members, you can view our online directory at www.charlestonchamber.com.

Supporting local and keeping our money local is always essential to the health of the local economy, but now more than ever, it is vital to the success of our community and our well-loved local businesses to shop local.

There is no additional fee to purchase a Choose Charleston check; you only pay for the amount that you would like the check to be issued for. You can purchase as many Choose Charleston checks as you would like, and can do so by calling the Chamber office at 217-345-7041 or by emailing cacc@charlestonchamber.com.

If you email, please include your name, the name of the person or business you would like the check made out to, and the amount. Thank you for your continued support of the Chamber and our local businesses.