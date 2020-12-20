CHAMBER COLUMN: Charleston Chamber looking forward to 2021

To say 2020 was a trying year would be for many, an understatement. Although 2020 was full of challenges for our local businesses, individuals, and our community as a whole, I think we can all agree that one undeniable positive that came out of all of this was our uniting as a community to support one another.

Many of you have made a conscious effort to primarily shop locally, to leave your favorite local businesses a comment on social media or to share their posts, and many have opted to order take out and delivery from your favorite local restaurant. These efforts to support local have not gone unnoticed; I for one am grateful and I know our local businesses are as well.

The holidays are right around the corner and many of you may be finishing up your holiday shopping. I urge you to still support our local businesses.

Gift cards to your favorite merchants and restaurants make wonderful gifts! Please keep in mind, that if you are not comfortable physically going into a store, you can shop with most of our local retailers online. For a guide to local retailer’s hours, specials, and online shopping, visit the Chamber’s website.