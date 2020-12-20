CHAMBER COLUMN: Charleston Chamber looking forward to 2021

To say 2020 was a trying year would be for many, an understatement. Although 2020 was full of challenges for our local businesses, individuals, and our community as a whole, I think we can all agree that one undeniable positive that came out of all of this was our uniting as a community to support one another.
Many of you have made a conscious effort to primarily shop locally, to leave your favorite local businesses a comment on social media or to share their posts, and many have opted to order take out and delivery from your favorite local restaurant. These efforts to support local have not gone unnoticed; I for one am grateful and I know our local businesses are as well.
The holidays are right around the corner and many of you may be finishing up your holiday shopping. I urge you to still support our local businesses.
Gift cards to your favorite merchants and restaurants make wonderful gifts! Please keep in mind, that if you are not comfortable physically going into a store, you can shop with most of our local retailers online. For a guide to local retailer’s hours, specials, and online shopping, visit the Chamber’s website.
Just like most businesses, many of our favorite eating establishments have had to reimagine how they do business; let’s remember to also lend them support too. You can still support our local restaurants/bars by ordering delivery and curb side pick up. We have all had so much stress this year, why add cooking to the stress? Perhaps, consider ordering in and supporting one of our many local restaurants.
Let’s continue to work together to support and shop local. Our local businesses are run by our neighbors and our friends. Let’s show them how much we appreciate them! For more ideas how to support our local businesses, follow the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce on Facebook. I hope you all have a wonderful and safe holiday season and I am wishing you all a very happy New Year.
Jessica Meadows is president and CEO for the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce.
