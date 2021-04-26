CHAMBER COLUMN: Charleston Chamber offers Business Webinar Series

I am pleased to announce the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce has partnered with Illinois Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives to bring the business community a monthly webinar series, “Rebuild and Reenergize.”

These webinars were designed to provide helpful and practical tools to navigate the new normal as we work to return to business.

During the webinars, experts in their fields will show you all you need to know — from legal considerations to best practices in digital advertising; from brand identity to effective sales techniques; from actionable advice on marketing and communication best practices to help your small business succeed in 2021 and beyond.

The webinars will take place once a month until Aug. 18. The webinars will be held on Wednesday mornings from 9-10 a.m. Each webinar is only $15 and you can register by going to charlestonchamber.com and clicking the registration button on the homepage. These webinars are available for anyone who wishes to participate.

Webinars include: “How COVID Helped A New Coffee Shop Succeed”, presented by Ryan Weckler, of Morningstar Media Group. In this webinar, Weckler discusses how he used technology, social media, and Amazon to pivot his business model after opening a small business right before the pandemic hit.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}