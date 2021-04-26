CHAMBER COLUMN: Charleston Chamber offers Business Webinar Series

I am pleased to announce the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce has partnered with Illinois Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives to bring the business community a monthly webinar series, “Rebuild and Reenergize.”
These webinars were designed to provide helpful and practical tools to navigate the new normal as we work to return to business.
During the webinars, experts in their fields will show you all you need to know — from legal considerations to best practices in digital advertising; from brand identity to effective sales techniques; from actionable advice on marketing and communication best practices to help your small business succeed in 2021 and beyond.
The webinars will take place once a month until Aug. 18. The webinars will be held on Wednesday mornings from 9-10 a.m. Each webinar is only $15 and you can register by going to charlestonchamber.com and clicking the registration button on the homepage. These webinars are available for anyone who wishes to participate.
Webinars include: “How COVID Helped A New Coffee Shop Succeed”, presented by Ryan Weckler, of Morningstar Media Group. In this webinar, Weckler discusses how he used technology, social media, and Amazon to pivot his business model after opening a small business right before the pandemic hit.
“Crucial Business Components to Success”, presented by Amanda Brinkman, of the series, Small Business Revolution. Amanda will share the lessons learned in working with small businesses across the country, offering the audience actionable advice on marketing and communication best practices.
“The Art of Pivoting: Strategies for Developing a Flexible Business Model for the Future.” In this webinar, you will learn tips for "listening" to your customer's new behaviors and identifying customers as key influencers.
And finally, “Sales and Marketing to Help You Dominate Your Market” presented by Bill Guertin, author of "The 800 Pound Gorilla." You will learn what is working now in sales and marketing, what’s predicted to work going forward, and what techniques may need to be re-tooled or abandoned altogether.
Please visit charlestonchamber.com for full descriptions of each webinar, the dates, and to register for the webinars. If you have any questions, please email cacc@charlestonchamber.com or call the Chamber Office at 217-345-7041.
Jessica Meadows is president and CEO for the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce.