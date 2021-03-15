CHAMBER COLUMN: Charleston Chamber offers many benefits to members

Membership with the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce is beneficial in many ways! The Chamber of Commerce is a member-driven, member-focused organization that serves our members by providing networking and marketing opportunities, education and information, and by advocating for business development in our community.

Membership with the Charleston Chamber provides a level of credibility to a business or organization. A research study conducted by two separate entities found when consumers know a small business is a member of their local chamber of commerce, they are 44% more likely to think favorably of it and 63% more likely to purchase goods or services from the company in the future!

Membership with the Chamber of Commerce illustrates you are invested in your community, which in turn, creates a level of trust with consumers and makes them more likely to conduct business with you.

In addition to credibility, membership with the Charleston Chamber also includes other tangible benefits such as subscription to our weekly newsletter, the opportunity to advertise and market your business with the Chamber, access to webinars and educational opportunities, and access to our members-only energy program, which will help you save on your energy bills.

