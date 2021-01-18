CHAMBER COLUMN: Charleston Chamber offers more details about Annual Awards Ceremony and virtual raffle

This year, we have been through a lot and the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce is so excited to "get back to business," and host our annual awards ceremony!

Things will look a bit different, with this wonderful annual event held virtually on Friday, Jan. 29, from 6 to 8 p.m.

The theme for this year is “Let’s get back to business,” and all who attend are encouraged to set their background with their business' logo or showcase their logo in some way.

Tickets are available at www.charelstonchamber.com and purchasing a ticket will gain you entry into the event and function as your raffle ticket. Everyone who purchases a ticket will be eligible to win prizes and baskets donated by our local businesses and be eligible to win the grand cash prize of $1,200.

Tickets are only $50 and the event is open to all community members. You do not want to miss your chance to win amazing raffle items or the chance to win a cash prize.