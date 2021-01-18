CHAMBER COLUMN: Charleston Chamber offers more details about Annual Awards Ceremony and virtual raffle

This year, we have been through a lot and the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce is so excited to "get back to business," and host our annual awards ceremony!
Things will look a bit different, with this wonderful annual event held virtually on Friday, Jan. 29, from 6 to 8 p.m.
The theme for this year is “Let’s get back to business,” and all who attend are encouraged to set their background with their business' logo or showcase their logo in some way.
Tickets are available at www.charelstonchamber.com and purchasing a ticket will gain you entry into the event and function as your raffle ticket. Everyone who purchases a ticket will be eligible to win prizes and baskets donated by our local businesses and be eligible to win the grand cash prize of $1,200.
Tickets are only $50 and the event is open to all community members. You do not want to miss your chance to win amazing raffle items or the chance to win a cash prize.
We will still host our annual meeting and recognize our award recipients for Small Business of the Year, Citizen of the Year, and Diplomat of the Year during the event. Our small businesses have truly persevered this year and many would make excellent nominations for the Small Business of the Year Award. Just like our small businesses, our community members have stepped in and stepped up to help others and would be deserving of recognition as Citizen of the Year.
We will also still host our popular wine pull, only this year it will be a drive through wine pull on Thursday, Jan. 28. This event is open to the public and is only $20 to select a bottle of red or white wine or liquor. The bottles will be wrapped but tagged according to their type. The pull will be blind but you are guaranteed a wonderful bottle. Make sure you “drive through” the Chamber office at 501 Jackson Ave. from 4 to 6 p.m. to grab your bottle.
For more information about these events and the Chamber, go to www.charlestonchamber.com, or email questions to cacc@charlestonchamber.com
Jessica Meadows is president and CEO for the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce.