CHAMBER COLUMN: Charleston Chamber offers Rebuild and Reenergize webinar series

I am pleased to announce the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce has partnered with Illinois Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives to bring the business community a monthly webinar series, “Rebuild and Reenergize.”

These webinars were designed to help you receive helpful and practical tools to navigate the new normal as we work to return to business. The webinars are open to both Chamber members and non-members and are only $15 each.

This month’s webinar will take place on Wednesday, June 16, from 9-10 a.m. The topic, “Crucial Business Components to Success,” will be presented by Amanda Brinkman, host of the series, Small Business Revolution. Amanda will share the lessons learned in working with small businesses across the country, offering the audience actionable advice on marketing and communication best practices.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Often small businesses feel they can’t afford the time or fiscal investment in marketing, but Amanda is often quoted saying small businesses can’t afford to not invest in marketing. She will also share insights of the most important focus areas of your brand and digital footprint, sharing case studies from real businesses featured in the Small Business Revolution series.

Additional webinars in the series are offered the third Wednesday of the month through August. Each webinar will take place from 9-10 a.m. You can register by going to charlestonchamber.com and clicking the registration button on the homepage. You can also call the Chamber at 217-345-7041 if you need assistance registering.

Please visit charlestonchamber.com for full descriptions of each webinar, the dates, and to register for the webinars. If you have any questions, please email cacc@charlestonchamber.com or call the Chamber Office at 217-345-7041.

Jessica Meadows is president and CEO for the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.