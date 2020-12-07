 Skip to main content
CHAMBER COLUMN: Charleston Chamber reminds you employees need to take sexual harassment training
CHAMBER COLUMN: Charleston Chamber reminds you employees need to take sexual harassment training

As most of you may be aware of, The Illinois Human Rights Act (IHRA) now requires all Illinois employers with one or more employees to provide sexual harassment prevention training.

Employers have until Dec. 31 to give this training to their employees. Please remember, it does not matter how large or small your business is; every employee must take the sexual harassment training. That means if you have even one employee, you will need to make sure they take the training.

The Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Lake Land College, and Bonnie Moore, director to the Center for Business & Industry, has produced the required sexual harassment training for your employees. This is a completely virtual training that you will be able to distribute to all your employees.

You may elect to have each employee take the training individually, or you can have one person from your organization (for example your HR director) take the training and then disburse the information to your employees. The training will include a PowerPoint for you to follow along, a print off version of the PowerPoint, and a certificate of completion.

The training is free for all Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce members. If you are not a Chamber member, you may still take the training for a cost of $250. Please keep in mind, you only need to sign up or purchase one training per business; you do not have to purchase a training for each employee. If you would like to take this training or if you have any questions, please email me at cacc@charlestonchamber.com

Meadows, Jessica

Meadows

Jessica Meadows is president and CEO for the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce.

