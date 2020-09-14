CHAMBER COLUMN: Charleston Chamber reminds you the 2020 Census will end this month

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I’m sure that by this point, I’m starting to sound like a broken record and you all will be grateful when I stop writing about the 2020 Census.

But, for now, we still have a couple of weeks to complete the census and I just want to remind you how vitally important the census is to our community.

That money goes toward important community initiatives, such as funding for schools, community programming, public works, hospitals, and so much more. Businesses also use the census data to decide where to build new factories, storefronts, and restaurants. This, in turn, creates more jobs for our community.

The results of the census data are also used to determine the number of seats Illinois has in the U.S. House of Representatives. You can learn more about how the Census impacts our community by visiting the website, colescounty2020.com/.

Census data is used to distribute billions of dollars in federal funding. The more people who take the census, the more funding our community will receive. For every person who does not take the census, our community stands to lose, on average, $160 per person, per year. The census is only taken once every 10 years. So, over the course of 10 years, we could lose $1,600 per each person who does not fill out the census.