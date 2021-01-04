CHAMBER COLUMN: Charleston Chamber’s Annual Awards Ceremony and virtual raffle

This year, we have been through a lot and the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce is so excited to "get back to business," and host our annual awards ceremony!

Things will look a bit different, with this wonderful annual event held virtually on Friday, Jan. 29, from 6-8 p.m.

The theme for this year is “Let’s get back to business,” and all who attend are encouraged to set their background with their business' logo or showcase their logo in some way.

We will still host our annual meeting and recognize our award recipients for Small Business of the Year, Citizen of the Year, and Diplomat of the Year.

Our small businesses have truly persevered this year and many would make excellent nominations for the Small Business of the Year Award.

Just like our small businesses, our community members have stepped in and stepped up to help others and would be deserving of recognition as Citizen of the Year.

I would encourage anyone who has a business or citizen in mind to please make a nomination. Nomination forms can be found at the Chamber’s website, www.charlestonchamber.com.