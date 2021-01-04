CHAMBER COLUMN: Charleston Chamber’s Annual Awards Ceremony and virtual raffle

This year, we have been through a lot and the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce is so excited to "get back to business," and host our annual awards ceremony!
Things will look a bit different, with this wonderful annual event held virtually on Friday, Jan. 29, from 6-8 p.m.
The theme for this year is “Let’s get back to business,” and all who attend are encouraged to set their background with their business' logo or showcase their logo in some way.
We will still host our annual meeting and recognize our award recipients for Small Business of the Year, Citizen of the Year, and Diplomat of the Year.
Our small businesses have truly persevered this year and many would make excellent nominations for the Small Business of the Year Award.
Just like our small businesses, our community members have stepped in and stepped up to help others and would be deserving of recognition as Citizen of the Year.
I would encourage anyone who has a business or citizen in mind to please make a nomination. Nomination forms can be found at the Chamber’s website, www.charlestonchamber.com.
We will also still host our popular wine pull — only this year it will be a drive through wine pull on Thursday, Jan. 28. This event is open to the public and is only $20 to select a bottle of red or white wine or liquor. The bottles will be wrapped but tagged according to their type; the pull will be blind but you are guaranteed a wonderful bottle.
New this year, we will also host a raffle drawing! For $50 you can purchase a ticket to this year's event, which will give you access via zoom to watch the meeting and awards, and it will enter you into our raffle. The raffle will give you a chance to win baskets donated by our local businesses (every 10th ticket pulled will win a basket) and the last ticket pulled will receive the grand cash prize.
This is an event you will not want to miss. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit the Charleston Chamber’s website, www.charlestonchamber.com, or feel free to email any questions to cacc@charlestonchamber.com.
Jessica Meadows is president and CEO for the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce.