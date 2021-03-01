CHAMBER COLUMN: Charleston Chamber to operate 18th Street Farmers Market

I am thrilled and honored to announce the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce will assume operation and promotion of Charleston’s beloved 18th Street Farmers Market.

The Market, which was started and ran by Steve Runyon, owner of Home Again Consignment Shop, has been a staple in our community since its inception. The Charleston Chamber welcomes the opportunity to continue the market and continue to provide our community with this incredible event.

While many aspects of the Farmer’s Market will remain the same, the Chamber welcomes the opportunity to bring fresh ideas and perspectives to the event. The Market will continue to provide fresh produce, plants, and other goods typically found at a farmers market.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The 2021 market season will run every Saturday beginning May 29 and running through Sept. 25, and will be open 8 a.m. to noon. The Market will continue to operate in the parking lot of the Coles County Department of Human Services (Health Department).