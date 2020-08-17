CHAMBER COLUMN: Charleston Chamber urges you to remember the 2020 census is still important

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With everything going on in the world and in our community, it is easy to forget about everything not related to the impacts of COVID-19, but, now more than ever, it is imperative to remember the importance of the 2020 Census. The census is vital to our community for many reasons and all members of our community need to take it.

Census data is used to distribute billions of dollars in federal funding. The more people who take the census, the more funding our community will receive. For every person who does not take the census, our community stands to lose, on average, $160 per person, per year. The census is only taken once every ten years. So, over the course of 10 years, we could lose $1,600 per person who does not fill out the census.

That money goes towards important community initiatives, such as funding for schools, community programming, public works, hospitals, and so much more! Businesses also use the census data to decide where to build new factories, storefronts, and restaurants. This, in turn, creates more jobs for our community. The results of the census data are also used to determine the number of seats Illinois has in the U.S. House of Representatives. You can learn more about how the Census impacts our community by visiting the website, https://colescounty2020.com/.