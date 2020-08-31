CHAMBER COLUMN: Charleston Chamber welcomes back EIU students

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce would like to extend a warm “Welcome Back!” to all the EIU students!

With the start of EIU’s Fall 2020 semester, comes an increase to Charleston’s population, which means we all need to remain diligent in following the safety guidelines put in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Please remember that masks are required whenever you are out in public; this means you need to wear a mask when you shop, are in class, and even when you are out at a restaurant. In fact, just last Tuesday, the DCEO amended the guidelines for going out to restaurants and bars to include that customers must wear a mask any time they interact with wait staff, including any time your table is approached by a waiter. In addition to mask guidelines, social gatherings still have a maximum limit of 50 people and social distance needs to be maintained at these gatherings.

It is important to remember that per the Governor’s order, if our cases of COVID-19 continue to rise, our area will go back to tighter restrictions. These restrictions will have a serious impact on our local businesses and the community. Please remember, we are all in this together and we all need to follow the safety guidelines to protect ourselves, our friends and family, our local businesses who have already been severely impacted by this virus and the shutdown it caused, and our community.