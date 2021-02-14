CHAMBER COLUMN: Get packed. Charleston Chamber ready to travel

If you’re anything like me, this past year has made your travel bug come out in full force. I am absolutely thrilled to announce the Charleston Chamber will resume our travel programs this fall.
By working with our travel partner, Collette, we take the stress out of trip planning for you with specially crafted trip itineraries, travel specials, worry free cancelation policies, and more. This year, we are offering two trips; “The Islands of New England” and “Southern Charm-Holiday Special.”
If the splendor of New England in the fall has always called to you, you will not want to miss this nine-day trip. Scheduled for Sept. 30-Oct. 7 the trip will take through miles of sandy beaches, majestic coasts, and rolling surf. The Islands of New England tour spends days exploring New England’s charms, from the cobblestone streets of Nantucket to a dry harvest cranberry bog.
You’ll visit Boston and Providence, the Gilded Age mansions of Newport, the lively artist colony of Provincetown, and the beautiful islands of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket. The trip includes 11 meals, such as a lobster feast, traditional New England seafood, and a “pilgrim’s Thanksgiving.”
The holidays are a magical time and the south knows how to make the season even more spectacular. Join us for a seven-day trip, from Nov. 29- Dec. 5, to embrace the leisurely pace and charming allure of the south. You’ll Discover beautiful, historic Charleston, South Carolina, as well as the history and enchantment of Savannah, Georgia, with 2-night stays in each city. The trip includes nine meals, a drive through James Island County Park illuminated with over 500,000 lights, and a two-night stay at the exclusive Jekyll Island Club.
For more information on both trips, please visit our website, www.charlestonchamber.com. You can also register for the trips online and view a day-by-day itinerary. If you have questions on either trip, call the Chamber office at 217-345-7041.
Jessica Meadows is president and CEO for the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce.