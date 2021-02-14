CHAMBER COLUMN: Get packed. Charleston Chamber ready to travel

If you’re anything like me, this past year has made your travel bug come out in full force. I am absolutely thrilled to announce the Charleston Chamber will resume our travel programs this fall.

By working with our travel partner, Collette, we take the stress out of trip planning for you with specially crafted trip itineraries, travel specials, worry free cancelation policies, and more. This year, we are offering two trips; “The Islands of New England” and “Southern Charm-Holiday Special.”

If the splendor of New England in the fall has always called to you, you will not want to miss this nine-day trip. Scheduled for Sept. 30-Oct. 7 the trip will take through miles of sandy beaches, majestic coasts, and rolling surf. The Islands of New England tour spends days exploring New England’s charms, from the cobblestone streets of Nantucket to a dry harvest cranberry bog.

You’ll visit Boston and Providence, the Gilded Age mansions of Newport, the lively artist colony of Provincetown, and the beautiful islands of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket. The trip includes 11 meals, such as a lobster feast, traditional New England seafood, and a “pilgrim’s Thanksgiving.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}