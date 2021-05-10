CHAMBER COLUMN: Keep your money local with 'Choose Charleston' checks from the Chamber

Did you know the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce has “Choose Charleston” checks that help to stimulate the economy by keeping your money local? As we approach graduation season, consider giving your graduate a Choose Charleston check as a gift!

Choose Charleston checks function the same as a regular check and allow you to make purchases at our local businesses! Choose Charleston checks can be made out to any business or person, in any amount, and used with any of the Charleston Chamber’s members.

For a full list of our members, you can view our online directory at www.charlestonchamber.com.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Supporting local and keeping our money in our local is always essential to the health of the local economy. As we approach the summer season and as many businesses, retailers, and restaurants reopen, new merchandise, deals, and even menu items are being added! What better way to support local than to give someone — or even yourself — the gift of a Choose Charleston check.

There is no additional fee to purchase a Choose Charleston check; you only pay for the amount that you would like the check to be issued for. You can purchase as many Choose Charleston checks as you would like, and can do so by calling the Chamber office at 217-345-7041 or by emailing cacc@charlestonchamber.com.