CHAMBER COLUMN: See the South with Charleston Chamber Travel Program

As many restrictions of the past year are lifting and Illinois enters the Bridge Phase of the Restore Illinois Plan, I imagine many are anxious to get out, resume a normal life, and even travel again!

The Charleston Chamber’s travel program has resumed for the winter of 2021 and I think many will enjoy the trip we have planned. We partner with the travel company, Collette, we take the stress out of trip planning for you with specially crafted trip itineraries, travel specials, worry free cancellation policies, and more. This year, we are offering the “Southern Charm-Holiday Special.”

The holidays are a magical time and the south knows how to make the season even more spectacular! Join us for a 7-day trip, from November 29- December 5, to embrace the leisurely pace and charming allure of the south! You’ll Discover beautiful, historic Charleston, South Carolina, as well as the history and enchantment of Savannah, Georgia, with two-night stays in each city. The trip includes 9 meals, a drive through James Island County Park illuminated with over 500,000 lights, and a two-night stay at the exclusive Jekyll Island Club.

