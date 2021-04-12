CHAMBER COLUMN: Vendor applications available for 18th Street Farmers Market

Vendor applications for the 18th Street Farmers Market are now available. Beginning this year, I am pleased to announce the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce will assume operation and promotion of Charleston’s beloved 18th Street Farmers Market.

As in years past, vendors will be asked to fill out a brief application to sell at the Market. Vendor applications can be found on the Chamber’s website, www.charlestonchamber.com, and visiting the 18th Street Farmers Market tab, under the “Events” tab on the homepage. Space at the Market is limited and vendors are encouraged to apply as soon as possible to reserve their space.

The Market will continue to provide fresh produce, plants, and other goods typically found at a farmers market. The 2021 market season will run every Saturday, May 29-Sept. 25, and will be open 8 a.m.-noon. The Market will continue to operate in the parking lot of the Coles County Department of Human Services (Health Department).

The Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce is eager for the opportunity to continue to serve our community with the 18th Street Farmers Market and I look forward to sharing more details on the Market throughout the season. If you have any questions about vending at the 18th Street Farmers Market, please call the Chamber Office at 217-345-7041.

Jessica Meadows is president and CEO for the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce.

