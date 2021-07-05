 Skip to main content
MEADOWS: Charleston Chamber to hold merger forum

As a part of the Charleston and Mattoon Chamber Merger Committee plan, the Charleston Chamber will host a membership forum to provide information to members regarding the potential merger.

The forum will include a presentation on the details of the proposed merger. There will be ample time allocated for a question-and-answer session.

The second forum will take place at the Charleston Carnegie Public Library in the Rotary Room on Thursday, July 8, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Please note, the forum is only open to Chamber members in good standing. If you have questions on your membership standing, please email president@charlestonchamber.com.

You are also welcomed and encouraged to email any questions you have in advance of the forum. Voting on the merger is only open to Chamber members and will be open July 12-21.

Meadows, Jessica

Meadows

Jessica Meadows is president and CEO for the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce.

