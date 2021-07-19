MEADOWS: Charleston Chamber to host 2021 Tour de Charleston

Are you ready to take on the beautiful courses of the Tour de Charleston again? We are pleased to announce The Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce will once again host our popular Tour de Charleston! Join us for the 5th Annual Tour de Charleston on Saturday, Sept. 25.

This bike race will take you through the town of Charleston and the scenic rolling hills of the surrounding countryside. Participants can choose from a 12.5, 25, or 50-mile course. Registration cost for the 12.5 and 25-mile rides are $30 and the 50 mile is a $50 fee. For those who register on or before Sept. 4, you will receive a commemorative race day T-shirt, complete with our new logo. Registration for all participants includes race swag bag, and chip-timed bib.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The race is open to all; from those who want a leisurely fun ride to those who are looking to compete. All participants will be chip timed and awards will be presented to overall male and female winner in all three races along with the top two males and females in each of the following age divisions: 18 and under, 19-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, and 70 and over.

For more information and to register for the race, visit our website, www.charlestonchamber.com.

Jessica Meadows is president and CEO for the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.