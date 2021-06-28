 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

MEADOWS: Charleston Chamber's 18th Street Farmers Market announces new hours

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The 18th Street Farmers Market, hosted by the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce, will have a new time.

After taking into consideration the wishes of our vendors and community members, the market will now be open on Saturday's from 7:30-11:30 a.m. The market will continue to provide fresh produce, plants, and other goods typically found at a farmers market.

Additionally, several community entities and not for profits will have informational booths at the market. We will also host musicians and fitness classes.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
DOWD: So many great things happening in downtown Mattoon

I encourage you to visit the Chamber’s website, www.charlestonchamber.com, to view the market calendar of events and read the new Farmer’s Market blog.

The 2021 market season will run through Saturday, Sept. 25. The market will continue to operate in the parking lot of the Coles County Department of Human Services (health department).

Meadows, Jessica

Meadows

Jessica Meadows is president and CEO for the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News