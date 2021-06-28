MEADOWS: Charleston Chamber's 18th Street Farmers Market announces new hours

The 18th Street Farmers Market, hosted by the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce, will have a new time.

After taking into consideration the wishes of our vendors and community members, the market will now be open on Saturday's from 7:30-11:30 a.m. The market will continue to provide fresh produce, plants, and other goods typically found at a farmers market.

Additionally, several community entities and not for profits will have informational booths at the market. We will also host musicians and fitness classes.

I encourage you to visit the Chamber’s website, www.charlestonchamber.com, to view the market calendar of events and read the new Farmer’s Market blog.

The 2021 market season will run through Saturday, Sept. 25. The market will continue to operate in the parking lot of the Coles County Department of Human Services (health department).

Jessica Meadows is president and CEO for the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce.

