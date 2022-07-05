Eastside Church to hold 'Great Investigation' Bible School event

MATTOON — A Bible themed “The Great Investigation” is scheduled to be held 6-8:30 p.m. July 6-9 at Eastside Church of the Nazarene, 2129 S. Ninth St., in Mattoon.

Youths ages 5-12 are invited to put on their detective hats and pull out their magnifying glasses to join “The Great Investigation” for God’s plan in their lives. Each evening will have a different theme as youths visit the “confidential café,” “evidence vault,” “investigation lab,” and other detective-themed spaces at the church.