 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recommended for you…

Eastside Church to hold 'Great Investigation' Bible School event

  • 0

MATTOON — A Bible themed “The Great Investigation” is scheduled to be held 6-8:30 p.m. July 6-9 at Eastside Church of the Nazarene, 2129 S. Ninth St., in Mattoon.

Youths ages 5-12 are invited to put on their detective hats and pull out their magnifying glasses to join “The Great Investigation” for God’s plan in their lives. Each evening will have a different theme as youths visit the “confidential café,” “evidence vault,” “investigation lab,” and other detective-themed spaces at the church.

Free job skills workshops offered at Mattoon Library

Families can register for the Bible school by calling the church at 217-258-6519, emailing office.eastsidenaz@gmail.com or visiting https://vbspro.events/p/events/mattooneastsidenazarene.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News