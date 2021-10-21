You can fill out an adoption application online on our official website.Sweet, adorable Figero is a special as his name... View on PetFinder
A complaint alleging that the Coles County State's Attorney's Office and the Illinois State's Attorney's Appellate Prosecutor's Office have been working improperly together has been filed in federal court.
Maranatha Christian Academy in Mattoon plans next fall to move into the former Douglas Nursing & Rehabilitation Center along west DeWitt Avenue/Illinois Route 121.
Authorities said that a examination of the child revealed further injuries, including the loss of teeth.
The Mattoon, El Paso-Gridley, Prairie Central and Eureka school systems are listed.
No serious injuries were reported in a Charleston house fire on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.
The Mattoon woman observed the child to have labored breathing and to have bruising and cuts on different parts of his body.
Read about the recent car accidents in Coles County
Matt and Anna Miller's children love trick-or-treating, but they also like seeing everyone else's costumes, so their family takes time every Halloween to give out candy at their Mattoon home.
The health department has released new data on COVID cases and deaths.
Ashmore Estates brings in paranormal hobbyists during daytime investigation session.
