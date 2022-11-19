 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Financial

From the JG-TC Readers’ Choice 2022: See all the winners series
  • 0

Financial

Best Accountant

  • Bev Reisner, First Neighbor Bank Tax and Accounting - Winner
  • Swing Kelsey D CPA, Gilbert Metzger & Madigan - Favorite 
  • Diana Smith, West & Company, LLC - Favorite

Best Banker

  • Erica Tomasello, First Neighbor Bank Mattoon - Winner
  • Lacey Fuller, First Neighbor Bank - Favorite
  • Emily Strader, Washington Savings Bank - Favorite

Best Commercial Real Estate Agent

  • Kathy Spence, All-American Realty Homes & Land - Winner
  • Emily Floyd, Coldwell Banker - Favorite
  • Tom Bariether, Coldwell Banker Classic - Favorite

Best Financial Advisor

  • John B. Bennett, CFP® - Boyer and Sappenfield Investment Advisors - Winner
  • Edward Jones - Financial Advisor: Aaron M Ifft, CFP® - Favorite
  • Craig Cunningham - SC3F - Favorite

Best Insurance Agent

  • Sherri Branson - State Farm Insurance Agent - Winner
  • Matthew Taggart - COUNTRY Financial representative - Favorite
  • Dick Stark - State Farm Insurance Agent - Favorite

Best Law Firm

  • Heller, Holmes & Associates, P.C. - Winner
  • Ferguson Law Office - Favorite
  • Armstrong, Grove & Wawrzynek Law Office - Favorite

Best Lawyer

  • Kent Heller & Heller, Holmes, and Associates - Winner
  • Mark Karpus - Karpus Law Office - Favorite
  • Jake Smallhorn, Smallhorn Law, LLC - Favorite

Best Local Financial Institution 

  • First Neighbor Bank - Winner
  • First Mid Bank & Trust Mattoon Main - Favorite
  • Washington Savings Bank - Favorite

Best Mortgage Company

  • First Neighbor Bank - Winner
  • Washington Savings Bank - Favorite
  • First Mid Bank & Trust - Favorite

Best Real Estate Agent

  • Jennifer Swensen, Century 21 Kima - Winner
  • Trisha Bird, Keller Williams - Favorite
  • Emily Floyd, Coldwell Banker - Favorite

Best Real Estate Office

  • CENTURY 21 KIMA Properties - Winner
  • Coldwell Banker - Favorite
  • All-American Realty Homes & Land - Favorite

It's important to know what your options are if you're dealing with burdensome debt. Source: Stringr
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News