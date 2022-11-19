Financial
Best Accountant
- Bev Reisner, First Neighbor Bank Tax and Accounting - Winner
- Swing Kelsey D CPA, Gilbert Metzger & Madigan - Favorite
- Diana Smith, West & Company, LLC - Favorite
Best Banker
- Erica Tomasello, First Neighbor Bank Mattoon - Winner
- Lacey Fuller, First Neighbor Bank - Favorite
- Emily Strader, Washington Savings Bank - Favorite
Best Commercial Real Estate Agent
- Kathy Spence, All-American Realty Homes & Land - Winner
- Emily Floyd, Coldwell Banker - Favorite
- Tom Bariether, Coldwell Banker Classic - Favorite
Best Financial Advisor
- John B. Bennett, CFP® - Boyer and Sappenfield Investment Advisors - Winner
- Edward Jones - Financial Advisor: Aaron M Ifft, CFP® - Favorite
- Craig Cunningham - SC3F - Favorite
Best Insurance Agent
- Sherri Branson - State Farm Insurance Agent - Winner
- Matthew Taggart - COUNTRY Financial representative - Favorite
- Dick Stark - State Farm Insurance Agent - Favorite
Best Law Firm
- Heller, Holmes & Associates, P.C. - Winner
- Ferguson Law Office - Favorite
- Armstrong, Grove & Wawrzynek Law Office - Favorite
Best Lawyer
- Kent Heller & Heller, Holmes, and Associates - Winner
- Mark Karpus - Karpus Law Office - Favorite
- Jake Smallhorn, Smallhorn Law, LLC - Favorite
Best Local Financial Institution
- First Neighbor Bank - Winner
- First Mid Bank & Trust Mattoon Main - Favorite
- Washington Savings Bank - Favorite
Best Mortgage Company
- First Neighbor Bank - Winner
- Washington Savings Bank - Favorite
- First Mid Bank & Trust - Favorite
Best Real Estate Agent
- Jennifer Swensen, Century 21 Kima - Winner
- Trisha Bird, Keller Williams - Favorite
- Emily Floyd, Coldwell Banker - Favorite
Best Real Estate Office
- CENTURY 21 KIMA Properties - Winner
- Coldwell Banker - Favorite
- All-American Realty Homes & Land - Favorite
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!