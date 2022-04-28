Fire destroys detached garage in Mattoon

MATTOON — Crews extinguished a fire on Thursday that destroyed a detached garage along South 15th Street and had been starting to damage adjacent structures.

Chief Jeff Hilligoss of the Mattoon Fire Department said no injuries were caused by this fire that was reported at 10:55 a.m. in the backyard of 1035 S. 15th St., along the alleyway. He said the arriving crews found a garage that was engulfed in flames and an adjacent car that was also on fire. He said the heat from the fire was starting to melt siding on the house on this property and on a neighboring garage. He said crews ultimately ran three hose lines to attack the fire from different angles.

"Within the first 10 minutes, we had the majority of the fire knocked down," Hilligoss said. "It took us another 20 minutes to get the fire extinguished and to get in there to the hot spots."

Hilligoss said Mattoon fire investigators were still trying to determine the cause of the fire early Thursday afternoon. He said crews were assisted by personnel from the Mattoon Police Department, Consolidated Communications, Coles-Moultrie Electric Cooperative, and Coles-Moultrie counties emergency communications.

