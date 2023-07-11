CASEY — Frankfurters are spotlighted every July during National Hot Dog Month, but they are the main attraction every week on the menu at Firehouse Dogs.

Off the menu, the hot dog restaurant has the added attraction of being located in a renovated former Casey fire station. Owner Jeff Gowin opened Firehouse Dogs on Dec. 2 in this downtown building at 11 N.E. First St.

Gowin and his staff prepare hot dogs with various toppings in the kitchen space where firefighters used to cook their meals and serve them up in a dining area where a fire truck was parked. The building sports a large panel of windows where a garage door was opened as the firefighters answered calls to service.

The Firehouse Dogs logo pays homage to the building's history with a hot dog mascot, named Frankie, who is wearing a firefighter helmet and carrying an axe. The dining room is decorated with a full set of protective firefighter turnout gear, including boots, and a firehose in the ceiling that guides customers to the counter for placing orders.

"We are not done with decorating. We are still putting up things here and there," Gowin said, adding that they would eventually like to have a Casey Fire Protection history photo display there. The building also offers additional space that he could eventually utilize.

Gowin said he initially had not been planning to open a hot dog restaurant when he heard there was going to be an auction for this then vacant building in 2019, after the fire station moved to a newly constructed larger building at 1200 E. Main St. However, he said the eatery idea hit him as he submitted what turned out to be the winning bid.

The hot dog restaurant fits in well with growth of small businesses downtown that has been spurred in recent years by the Big Things in a Small Town program in Casey, Gowin said. This eatery also has helped provide another dining option for local residents.

"Being a small town, you kind of get tired of eating the same thing," said his daughter, Laney Gowin. She helps at Firehouse Dogs and operates the Traveling Mug coffee shop that opened a few years ago in a former railroad service building that her father renovated at 13 W. General Robey St. downtown.

Firehouse Dogs serves up quarter pound 100% beef hot dogs with more than 20 topping options, including ketchup, mustard, chili, coney sauce and sauerkraut. A barbecue bacon hot and taco dogs are the newest additions. Macaroni salad, potato salad and chips are available as sides, with cole slaw also doubling as a popular topping.

Laney Gowin said many of her customers at the Traveling Mug use the drive through window, so she enjoys getting to visit with customers in the dining area at Firehouse Dogs.

Her father added that their customers have included tourists visiting Casey's collection of world record giant objects, such as the nearby rocking chair, and just for fun giant objects, such as a human sized bird cage, that have been developed by Jim Bolin of the Bolin Enterprises, Inc. pipe fitting company in Casey.

"We have had customers from coast to coast, California to New York, from all over really," Gowin said, adding that he hopes to eventually have a giant hot dog placed outside the former fire station.

Firehouse Dogs is open from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Saturday for dine-in or carryout orders and it does not accept credit or debit cards.

