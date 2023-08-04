CHARLESTON — The historic Five Mile House is scheduled to host a concert by Mackville and a presentation on local Civil War history during its open house from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6.

Mackville will perform country, folk, and gospel music from 1-2:30 p.m. Local historians Dick Hummel, Carolyn Stevens and Tom Vance will then discuss "Civil War Soldiers of Hutton Township" and display armaments from that era. The site's 1880 barn provides an indoor venue for such events.

Sunday's open house also will feature weaving and blacksmithing demonstrations, a “rope walk” machine display, various vendors of handcrafted items, the Five Mile House gift shop wagon, and children's activities. Admission will be free.

The Five Mile House, built in the 1840s five miles from the Charleston square, was a way station for early settlers and travelers in Coles County. The restored house, furnished in period antiques, sits at the northeast corner of Illinois 130 and Westfield Road.

