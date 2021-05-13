Flaherty outduels Burnes, Cards beat Brewers

Michael Pineda (2-2) slowed down a White Sox offense that had scored at least nine runs in four straight games but lost after Minnesota failed to cash in on a pair of bases-loaded chances.

NATIONALS 5, PHILLIES 1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Josh Bell and Kyle Schwarber hit two-run homers in the first inning, Patrick Corbin continued his resurgence with seven solid innings and Washington beat Philadelphia to end a four-game slide.

Washington had dropped seven of eight to sink to a season-low six games under .500 before salvaging the finale of the three-game series. Philadelphia missed a chance to move four games over .500 for the first time since it was 5-1.

Corbin (2-3) allowed one run in seven innings, giving up five hits while striking out a season-high nine.

The Nationals scored a combined four runs in the first two games of the series, then matched the total in the first inning against Zach Eflin (2-2) on homers by Bell and Schwarber.

TIGERS 4, ROYALS 3

DETROIT (AP) — Michael Fulmer shut down Kansas City’s ninth-inning rally for his second save, and Detroit extended the Royals’ losing streak to 11 games.