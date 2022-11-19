Food & Dining
Best Appetizers
- McQuarter's Pub - Winner
- Dirty's Bar & Grill - Favorite
- Stadium Grill - Favorite
Best Asian
- Fujiyama Japanese Steakhouse - Winner
- Hunan Fine Asian Cuisine Restaurant - Favorite
- Q Q Buffet - Favorite
Best Banquet Facility
- Brick House Bar & Grill - Winner
- Richards Farm Restaurant - Favorite
- Mattoon Golf & Country Club - Favorite
Best Bar
- Spanky's Food & Spirits - Winner
- Ike's - Favorite
- Joe's Bar, Gaming & Live Music - Favorite
Best Breakfast
- Hubbartt's Downtown Diner - Winner
- Honey Bee Cafe - Favorite
- Lincoln Garden Family Restaurant - Favorite
Best Burger
- Moonshine Store - Winner
- The Burger King - Favorite
- McHugh's - Favorite
Best Caterer
- Niemerg's Steakhouse - Winner
- La Luna - Favorite
- Country Catering - Favorite
Best Chicken Wings
- Spanky's Food & Spirits - Winner
- Buffalo Wild Wings - Favorite
- Stadium Grill - Favorite
Best Dessert
- Angie’s Li'l Bakery - Winner
- Hubbartt's Downtown Diner - Favorite
- Revival City Doughnuts - Favorite
Best Donuts
- Revival City Doughnuts - Winner
- Sullivan Bakery - Favorite
- Holey Moley Daylight Donuts - Favorite
Best Fried Chicken
- Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken - Winner
- Yoder's Kitchen - Favorite
- County Market - Favorite
Best Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt
- The Burger King - Winner
- Dairy Queen Grill & Chill - Favorite
- We Li Kit Farmstand - Favorite
Best Italian
- Luigi's - Winner
- Angelo's Pizza - Favorite
- Pagliai's Pizza - Favorite
Best Lunch
- McHugh's - Winner
- Hubbartt's Downtown Diner - Favorite
- Stadium Grill - Favorite
Best Meat Counter
- Morgan's Meat Market - Winner
- The Butcher Shop - Favorite
- Windsor Food Center - Favorite
Best Mexican Restaurant
- Tacos Amigos - Winner
- Casa Del Mar II - Favorite
- Don Sol Mexican Grill - Favorite
Best Pizza
- Villa Pizza - Winner
- Pagliai's Pizza - Favorite
- Greathouse of Pizza - Favorite
Best Place for Coffee
- Milk and Honey Coffee House - Winner
- Casey Coffee Company - Favorite
- Starbucks - Favorite
Best Sandwich (cold/sub)
- Jersey Mike's Subs - Winner
- Jimmy John's - Favorite
- Original Joey's Place - Favorite
Best Steak
- Texas Roadhouse - Winner
- Alamo Steakhouse & Saloon - Favorite
- Firefly Grill - Favorite
Favorite Overall Restaurant
- Fujiyama Japanese Steakhouse - Winner
- Alamo Steakhouse & Saloon - Favorite
- Stadium Grill - Favorite
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!