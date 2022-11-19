 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Food & Dining

From the JG-TC Readers’ Choice 2022: See all the winners series
  • 0

Food & Dining

 

Best Appetizers

  • McQuarter's Pub - Winner
  • Dirty's Bar & Grill - Favorite
  • Stadium Grill - Favorite

Best Asian

  • Fujiyama Japanese Steakhouse - Winner
  • Hunan Fine Asian Cuisine Restaurant - Favorite
  • Q Q Buffet - Favorite

Best Banquet Facility

  • Brick House Bar & Grill - Winner
  • Richards Farm Restaurant - Favorite
  • Mattoon Golf & Country Club - Favorite

Best Bar

  • Spanky's Food & Spirits - Winner
  • Ike's - Favorite
  • Joe's Bar, Gaming & Live Music - Favorite

Best Breakfast

  • Hubbartt's Downtown Diner - Winner
  • Honey Bee Cafe - Favorite
  • Lincoln Garden Family Restaurant - Favorite

Best Burger

  • Moonshine Store - Winner
  • The Burger King - Favorite
  • McHugh's - Favorite

Best Caterer

  • Niemerg's Steakhouse - Winner
  • La Luna - Favorite
  • Country Catering - Favorite

Best Chicken Wings

  • Spanky's Food & Spirits - Winner
  • Buffalo Wild Wings - Favorite
  • Stadium Grill - Favorite

Best Dessert

  • Angie’s Li'l Bakery - Winner
  • Hubbartt's Downtown Diner - Favorite
  • Revival City Doughnuts - Favorite

Best Donuts

  • Revival City Doughnuts - Winner
  • Sullivan Bakery - Favorite
  • Holey Moley Daylight Donuts - Favorite

Best Fried Chicken

  • Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken - Winner
  • Yoder's Kitchen - Favorite
  • County Market - Favorite

Best Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt

  • The Burger King - Winner
  • Dairy Queen Grill & Chill - Favorite
  • We Li Kit Farmstand - Favorite

Best Italian

  • Luigi's - Winner
  • Angelo's Pizza - Favorite
  • Pagliai's Pizza - Favorite

Best Lunch

  • McHugh's - Winner
  • Hubbartt's Downtown Diner - Favorite
  • Stadium Grill - Favorite

Best Meat Counter

  • Morgan's Meat Market - Winner
  • The Butcher Shop - Favorite
  • Windsor Food Center - Favorite

Best Mexican Restaurant

  • Tacos Amigos - Winner
  • Casa Del Mar II - Favorite
  • Don Sol Mexican Grill - Favorite

Best Pizza

  • Villa Pizza - Winner
  • Pagliai's Pizza - Favorite
  • Greathouse of Pizza - Favorite

Best Place for Coffee

  • Milk and Honey Coffee House - Winner
  • Casey Coffee Company - Favorite
  • Starbucks - Favorite

Best Sandwich (cold/sub)

  • Jersey Mike's Subs - Winner
  • Jimmy John's - Favorite
  • Original Joey's Place - Favorite

Best Steak

  • Texas Roadhouse - Winner
  • Alamo Steakhouse & Saloon - Favorite
  • Firefly Grill - Favorite

Favorite Overall Restaurant

  • Fujiyama Japanese Steakhouse - Winner
  • Alamo Steakhouse & Saloon - Favorite
  • Stadium Grill - Favorite

Jersey Mike's Subs co-franchiser and general manager Alex Gowin presents an introduction about his new Mattoon restaurant that is scheduled to open next week.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News