Makenna Wilson says she's always been naturally strong.

That is what started the 2017 Charleston High School graduate on the path that has eventually led her to this week's NCAA outdoor track and field championships in Austin, Texas.

While volleyball was Wilson's sport of choice, she ran track as a means to stay in shape and "keep busy." That resulted in a school record for the sprinter and her 4x100 team.

One day she picked up a shot put and began throwing and enjoyed it so much, she added the discuss to the events she participated in high school. The events she took up for fun set the stage for what eventually would be a very successful collegiate athletic career.

Wilson advanced to the IHSA Class 2A State Championships as a senior in shot put and discus placed third in the state in discus with a finals mark of 124 feet, 9 inches, and placed 8th in the state in the shot put with a finals mark of 39 feet, 10 inches after winning the Mattoon Section in both throws events.

For Wilson, it was a game-changer.

"The girls didn't have a throws coach, so I didn't have too much guidance in high school in terms of throwing," she said. "I was kind of just on my own for a fun thing and now here I am."

Now, after six years, Wilson's collegiate athletic journey comes to a close this week right where she always planned, the NCAA outdoor track and field championships.

For Wilson, the road to this moment has taken a couple of detours, but the path prepared her for this final collegiate moment.

Hometown college

Hopeful that she would be recruited as a volleyball player out of high school, Wilson said she really didn't have much interest in pursuing track and field.