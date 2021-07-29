Gelato is a sweet, gentle little guy. He's quiet and doesn't tend to play as rambunctiously as his litter mates.... View on PetFinder
North American Lighting plans to open a factory and begin production this fall in an currently empty warehouse building along County Road 1000N on the north side of Mattoon.
Emma Sherwood was named Miss Coles County first runner-up, and Selah Brimner was named second runner-up and Miss Congeniality.
"We thought, 'Why not? Let's try it, see how it goes.' And it's been booming," said Tasha Bates, who turned a portion of her family's storage and construction business into an Airbnb rental.
The parties to the case have been asked to present proposed cleanup schedules for the property to the judge.
It took the firefighters about two hours to get the fire under control.
The Charleston Police Department reported that the stabbing victim was treated and released from the hospital.
North American Lighting reported that it was drawn to Mattoon as a factory site, in part, by this community's central location along Interstate 57.
The new COVID-19 cases have increased Coles County's total case count since the pandemic began to more than 6,000.
The Rabbit Renegades Power Surge Summer Show was held Saturday in the former J.C. Penney space in the Cross County Mall.
The change to federal guidance came as cases in Illinois and around the country continue to rise as the vaccination pace stagnates and mask mandates are relaxed.
