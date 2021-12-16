Ginger is a sweet lady looking for her furever family! The vet estimates her age to be about a year... View on PetFinder
The power contained in the storm that swept through Mattoon on Friday night isn’t lost on Kylie Dawkins.
The unions representing teachers and support staff in 52 school districts, including Mattoon, on Friday filed a motion to intervene in a Sangamon County lawsuit over the state's mask requirement.
Illinois State Police say cleanup continues following crash involving two semitrucks south of Mattoon.
Sinkhole causes road closure in Charleston
Rachel Crnkovich and her family were having a Christmas gathering when the monstrous tornado that made its way through parts of Coles and Moultrie County overnight Friday hit their home.
During the city council’s meeting on Tuesday, council officials confirmed that they are bringing back the Mattoon Fire Department's ambulance service after it was terminated in 2018.
She charged items ranging from a utility bill to a dog collar.
A tornado with peak wind speeds of 125 mph was responsible for the extensive damage Friday night as a storm made its way through Shelby, Moultrie and Coles counties, weather officials said.
Authorities say there are six confirmed deaths at the Amazon fulfillment center near Edwardsville. A woman also died in St. Charles County.
Six employees who died after a tornado struck an Amazon facility in Edwardsville on Friday night have been identified, according to a press release from Edwardsville Police Department sent Sunday morning.
