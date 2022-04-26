Glancing Back for April 26

100 years ago,

April 26, 1922

MATTOON – According to Dr. E.E. Richardson, Mattoon health officer, the present health condition of Mattoon is the most satisfactory it has been since he assumed office. There are only two cases of contagious diseases presently under quarantine, both being mild forms of diphtheria. All traces of scarlet fever, as well as smallpox, have disappeared. The only disease of any importance at present is a number of mumps and chickenpox cases, all under quarantine, none of which is serious. Dr. Richardson advises Mattoon residents to get their properties in the best condition for summer by getting rid of trash piles and other such accumulation that can be a source of fly-breeding… CHARLESTON – Following complaints lodged in Police Magistrate Evans’ and Justice of the Peace Groves’ courts charging music teach Roy Austin with assault and battery, Austin entered each court where he filed pleas of guilty and was fined. He paid $25 and costs in Magistrate Evans’ city court and $20 and costs on a state charge in Groves’ court. The complaining witness was Miss Sarah Talbott, 18-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Tom Talbott, an assistant in the Austin studio. According to Miss Talbott, Austin Monday forenoon became angry at her and struck her several times about the head and body. Before locating in Charleston, Austin taught music in Mattoon.

50 years ago, 1972

CHARLESTON – The power of the newly elected Coles County Board will be limited by a new law which provides that county officials can set the salaries of their employees without prior approval of the board. The law was read to members of the outgoing 23-member Coles County Board of Supervisors yesterday by L. Stanton Dotson, during that board’s final meeting. Charles McGinness, assistant Mattoon Township supervisor, had proposed a resolution which would have prohibited recent pay hikes given to employees in the office of Circuit Clerk Joseph Snyder without approval of the board. Dotson said a law was passed by the state legislature and signed by the governor giving officeholders control over salaries of employees in their offices… MATTOON – The Coles County Sheriff’s Office and state’s attorney’s investigator are continuing an investigation into an attempted robbery of a 22-year-old female Lake Land College student yesterday. Ken Belleau, investigator for the state’s attorney’s office, said a youth lured the woman from the campus across U.S. Route 45 on the pretext of having her help him escort some blind children across the road. The two went across the highway to a spot hidden from the highway by bushes. The woman said the youth grabbed her by the neck, produced a knife and demanded money. The woman said she had no money and eventually was able to leave. She headed north on Route 45 and got a ride to the police station.

25 years ago, 1997

CHARLESTON – The sun was shining brightly yesterday as the 18th Annual Area 9 Special Olympics began at Eastern Illinois University’s O’Brien Field. But the sun was no match for the radiant smiles of more than 500 athletes who turned out for the sheer enjoyment of participating in the sporting events. Add the love and support of their families, coaches and hundreds of volunteers who lined the field cheering them on and you have a spectacular day for all. Midge McDowell, Area 9 coordinator, said the event involved 505 athletes, a new record number for the long-running Special Olympics. Armstrong Center in Mattoon supplied the largest number of participants in the Special Olympics with more than 50 athletes attending More than 400 volunteers, many of them EIU students, were among those offering support… CHARLESTON – Peacefest 1997 will be held Saturday at Eastern Illinois University’s campus pond pavilion. Featured this year will be bands, information booths, children’s activities and arts and crafts. Because Peacefest falls on Little People’s Weekend, organizers have planned many children’s activities. Entertainment will be provided by jazz quartet One Phone Call, Motherlode, Rev. Robert Blues Band, The Middlemen, Earth Diver and others.

