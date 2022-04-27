Glancing Back for April 27: Eastern Illinois students face discipline for Vietnam War protest

CHARLESTON – John Perkins and Robert C. Brown, Mattoon men, were sentenced to the state prison at Chester by Judge Brewer yesterday after he denied a request for clemency. Perkins and Brown were charged with stealing chickens from several farmers on the west side of Coles County. Brown filed a request for parole and State’s Attorney Fletcher agreed to the lenient sentence for him. In court, Judge Brewer asked Brown if the men’s agreement was “50-50” when he and Perkins went out to steal chickens, and the reply was in the affirmative. Brown said it was his job to hold the horses while Perkins stole the chickens. When the chickens were sold, the proceeds were divided 50-50. “If that is the case,” Judge Brewer said. “I’ll make it 50-50 now. You are both sentenced to Chester state prison.” … MATTOON – The people of the United States are confronted with three great problems that must be worked out over the coming century if the inheritance of our forefathers is to be justified, David Kinsley, president of the University of Illinois, told members of the Mattoon Rotary Club and their guests, the Lions Club, at a dinner meeting last night. The first problem to be addressed, Kinley stated, is to find a solution to the economic re-adjustment of the nation’s natural resources. Americans must find a way to take care of our natural resources while providing for the great number of immigrants that annually pour into the country. Americans also must guard against drifting from a federal government governed by the people into a centralized government controlled by delegates in office. The third great problem, he believes, is keeping open equality of opportunity so every citizen may secure economic independence and share equally the rights provided by the U.S. Constitution.