Glancing Back for April 28: Civil War veterans reminisce at Mattoon event to honor Ulysses S. Grant

100 years ago,

April 28, 1922

MATTOON – Programs planned for the 100th anniversary of the birth of Gen. Ulysses S. Grant, soldier-statesman of Civil War fame, were carried out yesterday at the public and parochial schools of Mattoon. A chilly wind made it a trifle unpleasant for the aged veterans to turn out in full force, but the greater part of them assembled at 10:45 at City Hall, where special cars, arranged by Mattoon school Superintendent Black were waiting to take them to their various destinations. Possibly the most entertaining part of the different programs was the giving of reminiscences by the GAR members, this kind of entertainment being included at each of the schools’ programs… MATTOON – The oratorical contest to decide the Mattoon High School representatives in the district contest at Charleston on May 6 was held last night with 14 students participating. Pomeroy Clark was awarded first place in the oratory division by the rendition of Patrick Henry’s immortal “Call to Arms.” In the drama contest, Miss Romola Reese received first honors with a selection from Peple’s “The Littlest Rebel.” Miss Hazel Ozier was given first honors in the modern poetry contest and in humorous readings, Miss Buneda Roberson was adjudged the better wit with “Where Ignorance is Bliss.” Judges were Mr. Widger, head of the English department at the Eastern Illinois State Normal; Miss Ford, vice president of the EI Normal; and Miss McKinney, a member of the English department at the Normal.

50 years ago, 1972

MATTOON – “Oh, I’ve got gavels up the ears.” That was the response of Mattoon Mayor Morgan Phipps at his final Mattoon City Council meeting today after someone asked if he was going to take home the gavel he used at city council meetings. But Phipps said he would leave the gavel at City Hall. “It might bring good luck to someone,” he said. Phipps estimated he has attended about 400 city council meetings as mayor and commissioner, and his last one was brief. The adjourned meeting of the council this morning began at 8 a.m. and lasted about two minutes. The only business was approval of bills for the last half of April, closing the city’s fiscal year that ends April 30. Phipps said he now will apply for railroad retirement benefits and go tour some Civil War battlefield. In June, he plans a trip to Europe with family… MATTOON – Raymond Senteney, assistant chief of Mattoon police, has been named Mattoon Police Officer of the Year by the Mattoon Veterans of Foreign Wars. Senteney, with the Mattoon Police Department for 17 years, and his wife Mae, have a son, Steve, currently a special agent with the FBI in Memphis, Tenn… MATTOON – Patricia Roberts Harris, a native of Mattoon and former U.S. ambassador to Luxembourg, will receive the Aquinas, Mich., College Medal tomorrow in Grand Rapids, Mich. The award goes to individuals “who have made significant contributions to the service of humanity.” Mrs. Harris, 47, recently was named chairman of the 1972 Democratic National Convention Credentials Committee. A lawyer in Washington, D.C., Mrs. Harris also serves on the board of directors of the IBM Corp., Scott Paper Corp. and Chase Manhattan Bank.

25 years ago, 1997

SPRINGFIELD – Coles County last year continued to follow the statewide trend with a decrease in its crime rate, an Illinois State Police report shows. Four of the six surrounding counties also showed a decrease, according to the report. Overall, Coles County had a crime rate decrease of 4 percent with 1,561 crimes in 1996 and 1,626 the year before. The report indicated the biggest reason was a drop in criminal sexual assaults, from 46 to 27. Clark, Douglas, Edgar and Shelby also showed a decrease in crime. Cumberland and Moultrie figures show a slight increase… MATTOON – The husband-wife crew team of Chet Turner and Lela Summers of Lake Mattoon won first place in the 1997 Y-Flyer Midwinter Championship on Lake Norman in Charlotte, N.C. Working in unison, the couple kept their 18-foot sailboat almost even across wind-driven choppy water. They finished fourth, first, third and second in the four races with their total score beating the rest of the 32-boat field. Dave Irons and Jan Griffin, also members of the Lake Mattoon Sailing Association, placed third overall.

